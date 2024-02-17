Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,670,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 144.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,792,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $794.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $792.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

