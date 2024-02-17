100,956 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. 3,167,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,090. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

