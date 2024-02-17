Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,886. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.