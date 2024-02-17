Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $876,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $28,156,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 73.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $87.32. 2,949,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.