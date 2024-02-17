Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.30. 1,343,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $352.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

