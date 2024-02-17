American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

