Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 7,323,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

