Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,359,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

