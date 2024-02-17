Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $765.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,000. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $735.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

