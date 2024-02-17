Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 271,225 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $293,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after acquiring an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 698,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,402. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $9,358,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.