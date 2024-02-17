Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,158 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,527,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. The company has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $462.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

