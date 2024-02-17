Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,261,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,085 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,497,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $148.65.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

