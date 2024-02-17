Second Half Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 542,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,727,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.03. 8,152,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

