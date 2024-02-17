Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 721,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Prologis worth $269,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

