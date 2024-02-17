Nordea Investment Management AB Has $208.93 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.64% of Cummins worth $208,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Cummins stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,387. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

