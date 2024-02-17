Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.25% of Crocs worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs
In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Crocs
Crocs Stock Performance
Shares of Crocs stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Read More
