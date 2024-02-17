Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $24.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 66,412 shares traded.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.58% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,115 shares of company stock worth $1,052,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
