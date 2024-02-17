Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,416,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,695 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $44,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE MFC opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

