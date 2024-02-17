QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

GPC opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.57. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

