Korea Investment CORP Sells 38,826 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $926.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

