Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.63. 620,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.75 and its 200-day moving average is $466.02.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

