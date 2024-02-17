Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 60,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,645,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 84,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,983,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

