Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 389 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,560,061. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,553,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

