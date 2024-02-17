Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $360.68. 2,274,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.34. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

