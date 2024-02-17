Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 811,983 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.93% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,944,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.96. 1,016,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,952. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.58.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

