Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 277,265 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $195,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.09. 2,113,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,095. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.