AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,848,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,774,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

