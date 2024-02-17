Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,002. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

