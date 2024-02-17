DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,224 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SHW opened at $309.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

