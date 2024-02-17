Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

