WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.09. 353,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,930. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

