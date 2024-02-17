WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 44,894 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mattel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

