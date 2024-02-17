Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Phillips 66 worth $688,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,274. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.