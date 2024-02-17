Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 77,993 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

