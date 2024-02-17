Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,116. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.59.
In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
