Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $19.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,598.43. 138,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,364.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

