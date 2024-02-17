Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 9,673,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,977. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.02.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

