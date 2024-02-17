Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,498,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,489,000 after purchasing an additional 91,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,802. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

