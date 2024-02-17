Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after buying an additional 295,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,117. The firm has a market cap of $501.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

