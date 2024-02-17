Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,342 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 1,797,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

