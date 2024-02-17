11,498 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,770.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 211,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,025 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

