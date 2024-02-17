Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,802. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.