HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 5,681,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771,103. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

