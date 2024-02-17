Invesco Ltd. Has $536.74 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.47% of Digital Realty Trust worth $536,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,595,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,016,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 98.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 98,159 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of DLR traded down $12.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.22. 6,572,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.