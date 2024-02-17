WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,101 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 55.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $2,301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.33.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.30. 293,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $405.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.49 and its 200-day moving average is $361.45.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

