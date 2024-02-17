Balentine LLC Sells 139 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

