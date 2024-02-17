SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.34. 6,518,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average of $182.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

