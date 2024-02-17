Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. 3,714,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,664. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

