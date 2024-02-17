Fmr LLC Has $1.63 Billion Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,632,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $352.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.48. The company has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

