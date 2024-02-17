Fmr LLC Has $1.26 Billion Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,261 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,258,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $661.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $677.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.68.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.